The Columbus Blue Jackets' (4-5-3) injury report has two players listed ahead of their Thursday, November 9 game against the Dallas Stars (7-3-1) at Nationwide Arena, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET.

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Daniil Tarasov G Out Undisclosed Patrik Laine LW Out Upper Body

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Duchene C Questionable Upper Body Radek Faksa C Questionable Upper Body Jerad Rosburg D Out Undisclosed

Blue Jackets vs. Stars Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Arena: Nationwide Arena

Blue Jackets Season Insights

With 32 goals (2.7 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 23rd-ranked offense.

Columbus' total of 39 goals conceded (3.2 per game) ranks 18th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -7, they are 25th in the league.

Stars Season Insights

The Stars' 31 total goals (2.8 per game) make them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Its +3 goal differential ranks 11th in the league.

Blue Jackets vs. Stars Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-200) Blue Jackets (+165) 6

