The Dallas Stars (7-3-1) will visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-5-3) on Thursday, with both teams coming off a loss in their last game.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can follow the action on ESPN+ and Hulu to see the Stars play the Blue Jackets.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blue Jackets vs Stars Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Blue Jackets vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/30/2023 Stars Blue Jackets 5-3 DAL

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets concede 3.2 goals per game (39 in total), 18th in the league.

The Blue Jackets' 32 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 24th in the league.

Defensively, the Blue Jackets have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 28 goals over that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Ivan Provorov 12 0 9 9 7 3 - Boone Jenner 12 6 2 8 5 8 59.1% Jack Roslovic 11 2 5 7 4 11 26.9% Zachary Werenski 10 1 5 6 2 3 - Adam Fantilli 12 2 4 6 4 7 43.4%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in NHL action, giving up 28 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fourth.

The Stars' 31 total goals (2.8 per game) make them the 26th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

On the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 30 goals during that time.

Stars Key Players