The Dallas Stars' Joe Pavelski and the Columbus Blue Jackets' Ivan Provorov will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when these teams face off on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, at Nationwide Arena.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Blue Jackets vs. Stars Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, November 9

Thursday, November 9 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Favorite: Stars (-200)

Stars (-200) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+,Hulu

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Provorov is a top offensive contributor for his club with nine points (0.8 per game), as he has totaled zero goals and nine assists in 12 games (playing 23:10 per game).

Boone Jenner has made a big impact for Columbus this season with eight points (six goals and two assists).

This season, Jack Roslovic has two goals and five assists, for a season point total of seven.

In the crease, Columbus' Spencer Martin is 1-2-1 this season, collecting 140 saves and allowing 11 goals (2.6 goals against average) with a .927 save percentage (12th in the league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Stars Players to Watch

One of Dallas' leading offensive players this season is Pavelski, with 11 points (five goals, six assists) and an average ice time of 16:49 per game.

Roope Hintz has picked up 11 points (one per game), scoring five goals and adding six assists.

Jamie Benn's total of nine points is via three goals and six assists.

Scott Wedgewood (2-1-0) has a 3.4 goals against average and a .911% save percentage (26th in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Jackets vs. Stars Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 22nd 2.82 Goals Scored 2.67 24th 5th 2.55 Goals Allowed 3.25 19th 21st 29.9 Shots 31.4 15th 27th 33.4 Shots Allowed 33.1 25th 29th 9.68% Power Play % 14.63% 25th 2nd 92.5% Penalty Kill % 86.84% 8th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.