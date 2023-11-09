Blue Jackets vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Dallas Stars (7-3-1) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-5-3) at Nationwide Arena on Thursday, November 9 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu, with both teams back in action after a loss. The Stars are coming off a 3-2 defeat to the Boston Bruins, while the Blue Jackets were beaten by the Florida Panthers 5-4 in overtime in their most recent game.
Blue Jackets vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Stars (-200)
|Blue Jackets (+165)
|6
|Stars (-1.5)
Blue Jackets Betting Insights
- The Blue Jackets have won four of the 10 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Columbus has entered four games this season as an underdog by +165 or more and is 2-2 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win by the Blue Jackets, based on the moneyline, is 37.7%.
- Columbus has played seven games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.
Blue Jackets vs Stars Additional Info
Blue Jackets vs. Stars Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|31 (26th)
|Goals
|32 (24th)
|28 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|39 (18th)
|3 (30th)
|Power Play Goals
|6 (23rd)
|3 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|5 (4th)
Blue Jackets Advanced Stats
- The Blue Jackets' 32 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.
- The Blue Jackets' 39 total goals conceded (3.2 per game) rank 18th in the NHL.
- They have a -7 goal differential, which ranks 25th in the league.
