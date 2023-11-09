Roope Hintz is one of the players with prop bets on the table when the Dallas Stars and the Columbus Blue Jackets square off at Nationwide Arena on Thursday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Blue Jackets vs. Stars Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blue Jackets vs. Stars Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Boone Jenner Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Boone Jenner has racked up eight points this season, with six goals and two assists.

Jenner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Nov. 6 1 0 1 2 at Capitals Nov. 4 0 0 0 5 vs. Lightning Nov. 2 1 1 2 2 at Stars Oct. 30 0 0 0 4 vs. Islanders Oct. 28 0 0 0 4

Jack Roslovic Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -208)

Jack Roslovic has scored two goals on the season, adding five assists.

Roslovic Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Nov. 6 0 1 1 1 at Capitals Nov. 4 0 0 0 0 vs. Lightning Nov. 2 0 0 0 2 at Stars Oct. 30 0 0 0 1 vs. Islanders Oct. 28 0 0 0 5

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Roope Hintz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Hintz has been a major player for Dallas this season, with 11 points in 10 games.

Hintz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Nov. 6 0 0 0 3 at Canucks Nov. 4 0 0 0 0 at Oilers Nov. 2 2 1 3 3 at Flames Nov. 1 0 2 2 3 vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 30 1 1 2 1

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Joe Pavelski has 11 points (one per game), scoring five goals and adding six assists.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Nov. 6 1 0 1 4 at Canucks Nov. 4 0 0 0 2 at Oilers Nov. 2 1 2 3 3 at Flames Nov. 1 0 1 1 2 vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 30 0 0 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.