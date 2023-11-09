Should you wager on Dmitri Voronkov to find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Dallas Stars meet up on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dmitri Voronkov score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Voronkov stats and insights

In two of six games this season, Voronkov has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Stars this season, he has taken one shot and scored one goal.

Voronkov has picked up one assist on the power play.

Voronkov averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 40.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 28 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.1 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.