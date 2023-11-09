For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, is Ivan Provorov a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Ivan Provorov score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Provorov stats and insights

Provorov is yet to score through 12 games this season.

He has not scored versus the Stars this season in one game (two shots).

Provorov has picked up five assists on the power play.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 28 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.1 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

