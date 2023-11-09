Will Jack Roslovic Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 9?
The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game versus the Dallas Stars is set for Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Jack Roslovic light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Jack Roslovic score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Roslovic stats and insights
- Roslovic has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Stars this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Roslovic's shooting percentage is 8.7%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 28 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Stars have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.1 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.
Blue Jackets vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
