The Columbus Blue Jackets, with Johnny Gaudreau, are in action Thursday versus the Dallas Stars at Nationwide Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Gaudreau's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Johnny Gaudreau vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Gaudreau Season Stats Insights

Gaudreau's plus-minus this season, in 19:45 per game on the ice, is -2.

In one of 12 games this season, Gaudreau has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In four of 12 games this season, Gaudreau has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Gaudreau has posted an assist in a game three times this year in 12 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 61.7% that Gaudreau goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Gaudreau has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Gaudreau Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 28 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 12 Games 3 5 Points 0 1 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

