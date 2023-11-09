Thursday's contest between the George Mason Patriots (1-0) and Marshall Thundering Herd (0-0) squaring off at EagleBank Arena has a projected final score of 63-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of George Mason, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on November 9.

The Thundering Herd went 17-14 a season ago.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Marshall vs. George Mason Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Marshall vs. George Mason Score Prediction

Prediction: George Mason 63, Marshall 60

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Marshall Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Thundering Herd outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game last season (scoring 63.7 points per game to rank 203rd in college basketball while allowing 59.8 per outing to rank 63rd in college basketball) and had a +121 scoring differential overall.

Marshall scored fewer points in conference play (63.6 per game) than overall (63.7).

In 2022-23, the Thundering Herd averaged 6.1 more points per game at home (68.5) than on the road (62.4).

At home, Marshall conceded 60.7 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than it allowed away (62.3).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.