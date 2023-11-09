On Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the Dallas Stars. Is Zachary Werenski going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Zachary Werenski score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Werenski stats and insights

Werenski has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored versus the Stars this season in one game (three shots).

Werenski has no points on the power play.

Werenski's shooting percentage is 3.7%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 28 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.1 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

