Zachary Werenski will be in action when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Dallas Stars meet on Thursday at Nationwide Arena, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Werenski's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Zachary Werenski vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Werenski Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Werenski has averaged 23:34 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -3.

In one of 10 games this year, Werenski has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Werenski has registered a point in a game five times this season out of 10 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In five of 10 games this season, Werenski has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Werenski has an implied probability of 48.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Werenski going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Werenski Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 28 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 10 Games 1 6 Points 1 1 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

