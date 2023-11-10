The No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (1-0) battle the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Duke vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Duke Stats Insights

The Blue Devils shot 45.2% from the field last season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Wildcats allowed to opponents.

In games Duke shot higher than 40.8% from the field, it went 17-3 overall.

The Wildcats ranked 12th in rebounding in college basketball. The Blue Devils finished 20th.

Last year, the Blue Devils averaged just 0.9 more points per game (72) than the Wildcats gave up (71.1).

When Duke put up more than 71.1 points last season, it went 14-1.

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats' 49.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 8.8 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils had given up to their opponents (40.6%).

Arizona went 22-3 when it shot higher than 40.6% from the field.

The Wildcats were the 12th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Blue Devils finished 25th.

The Wildcats' 81.9 points per game last year were 18.3 more points than the 63.6 the Blue Devils allowed to opponents.

Arizona went 15-0 last season when giving up fewer than 72 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Duke fared better when playing at home last year, scoring 76.7 points per game, compared to 68 per game when playing on the road.

When playing at home, the Blue Devils gave up 7.6 fewer points per game (60.8) than when playing on the road (68.4).

Duke drained 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).

Arizona Home & Away Comparison

At home, Arizona scored 85.2 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 77.1.

In 2022-23, the Wildcats gave up 5.9 fewer points per game at home (68.6) than away (74.5).

Arizona sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than away (9) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.2%) than away (35.9%).

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Dartmouth W 92-54 Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/10/2023 Arizona - Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/14/2023 Michigan State - United Center 11/17/2023 Bucknell - Cameron Indoor Stadium

Arizona Upcoming Schedule