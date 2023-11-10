West Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kanawha County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Kanawha County, West Virginia, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in West Virginia This Week
Kanawha County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Friday
George Washington High School at Bridgeport High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Bridgeport, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Nitro High School at Scott High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on November 11
- Location: TBD, WV
- Conference: Cardinal
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Herbert Hoover High School at East Fairmont High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Fairmont, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
