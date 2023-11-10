If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Kanawha County, West Virginia, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

    • Kanawha County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    George Washington High School at Bridgeport High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Bridgeport, WV
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Nitro High School at Scott High School

    • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on November 11
    • Location: TBD, WV
    • Conference: Cardinal
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Herbert Hoover High School at East Fairmont High School

    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 11
    • Location: Fairmont, WV
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

