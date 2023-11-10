Searching for how to watch high school football matchups in Marion County, West Virginia this week? We've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marion County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Lincoln High School at North Marion High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Marion, WV

Marion, WV Conference: Big Ten

Big Ten How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Herbert Hoover High School at East Fairmont High School