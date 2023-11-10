The Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0) face the Radford Highlanders (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Marshall vs. Radford Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Hall in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

Colonial Hall in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Marshall Stats Insights

The Thundering Herd made 46.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Highlanders allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

Marshall went 20-1 when it shot higher than 44.9% from the field.

The Thundering Herd were the 26th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Highlanders ranked 251st.

Last year, the Thundering Herd scored 17 more points per game (81.8) than the Highlanders allowed (64.8).

Marshall went 24-7 last season when scoring more than 64.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Marshall Home & Away Comparison

In home games last season, Marshall averaged 5.1 more points per game (84.5) than it did in road games (79.4).

In 2022-23, the Thundering Herd allowed 69.4 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 73.6.

At home, Marshall made 0.1 fewer treys per game (8.2) than in away games (8.3). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (32.6%) compared to when playing on the road (34.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marshall Upcoming Schedule