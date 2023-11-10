How to Watch Marshall vs. Radford on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0) face the Radford Highlanders (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Marshall vs. Radford Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Hall in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marshall Stats Insights
- The Thundering Herd made 46.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Highlanders allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
- Marshall went 20-1 when it shot higher than 44.9% from the field.
- The Thundering Herd were the 26th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Highlanders ranked 251st.
- Last year, the Thundering Herd scored 17 more points per game (81.8) than the Highlanders allowed (64.8).
- Marshall went 24-7 last season when scoring more than 64.8 points.
Marshall Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last season, Marshall averaged 5.1 more points per game (84.5) than it did in road games (79.4).
- In 2022-23, the Thundering Herd allowed 69.4 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 73.6.
- At home, Marshall made 0.1 fewer treys per game (8.2) than in away games (8.3). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (32.6%) compared to when playing on the road (34.6%).
Marshall Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Queens
|W 89-73
|Cam Henderson Center
|11/10/2023
|Radford
|-
|Colonial Hall
|11/19/2023
|Utah State
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/24/2023
|@ Kentucky
|-
|Rupp Arena
