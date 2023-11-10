The Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0) face the Radford Highlanders (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Marshall vs. Radford Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Colonial Hall in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Marshall Stats Insights

  • The Thundering Herd made 46.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Highlanders allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
  • Marshall went 20-1 when it shot higher than 44.9% from the field.
  • The Thundering Herd were the 26th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Highlanders ranked 251st.
  • Last year, the Thundering Herd scored 17 more points per game (81.8) than the Highlanders allowed (64.8).
  • Marshall went 24-7 last season when scoring more than 64.8 points.

Marshall Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games last season, Marshall averaged 5.1 more points per game (84.5) than it did in road games (79.4).
  • In 2022-23, the Thundering Herd allowed 69.4 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 73.6.
  • At home, Marshall made 0.1 fewer treys per game (8.2) than in away games (8.3). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (32.6%) compared to when playing on the road (34.6%).

Marshall Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Queens W 89-73 Cam Henderson Center
11/10/2023 Radford - Colonial Hall
11/19/2023 Utah State - John Gray Gymnasium
11/24/2023 @ Kentucky - Rupp Arena

