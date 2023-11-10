Marshall vs. Radford: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0) and the Radford Highlanders (0-1) play at Colonial Hall on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no set line.
Marshall vs. Radford Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia
- Venue: Colonial Hall
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Marshall Betting Records & Stats
- Marshall won 18 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.
- Radford (14-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 62.1% of the time, 12.1% less often than Marshall (18-11-0) last season.
Marshall vs. Radford Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Marshall
|81.8
|151.1
|71.3
|136.1
|150.6
|Radford
|69.3
|151.1
|64.8
|136.1
|135.3
Additional Marshall Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Thundering Herd scored 17 more points per game (81.8) than the Highlanders allowed (64.8).
- When Marshall scored more than 64.8 points last season, it went 18-10 against the spread and 24-7 overall.
Marshall vs. Radford Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Marshall
|18-11-0
|15-14-0
|Radford
|14-14-0
|13-15-0
Marshall vs. Radford Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Marshall
|Radford
|15-2
|Home Record
|10-3
|9-5
|Away Record
|7-10
|10-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-7-0
|8-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-6-0
|84.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.5
|79.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.9
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-6-0
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-9-0
