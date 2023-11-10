The Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0) and the Radford Highlanders (0-1) play at Colonial Hall on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no set line.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Marshall vs. Radford Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia Venue: Colonial Hall

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marshall Betting Records & Stats

Marshall won 18 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Radford (14-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 62.1% of the time, 12.1% less often than Marshall (18-11-0) last season.

Marshall vs. Radford Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marshall 81.8 151.1 71.3 136.1 150.6 Radford 69.3 151.1 64.8 136.1 135.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Marshall Insights & Trends

Last year, the Thundering Herd scored 17 more points per game (81.8) than the Highlanders allowed (64.8).

When Marshall scored more than 64.8 points last season, it went 18-10 against the spread and 24-7 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Marshall vs. Radford Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marshall 18-11-0 15-14-0 Radford 14-14-0 13-15-0

Marshall vs. Radford Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marshall Radford 15-2 Home Record 10-3 9-5 Away Record 7-10 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 84.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.5 79.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.9 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.