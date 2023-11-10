The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) battle the Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Value City Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Peacock.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ohio State vs. Texas A&M Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
  • TV: Peacock

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Ohio State Stats Insights

  • The Buckeyes made 46.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.5 percentage points higher than the Aggies allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
  • Ohio State had a 12-11 straight-up record in games it shot better than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Buckeyes were the 111th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Aggies finished 54th.
  • Last year, the 72.5 points per game the Buckeyes put up were 6.0 more points than the Aggies allowed (66.5).
  • Ohio State went 12-11 last season when scoring more than 66.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home last season, Ohio State posted 6.6 more points per game (74.7) than it did in away games (68.1).
  • In 2022-23, the Buckeyes surrendered 63.0 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 76.3.
  • Ohio State drained 6.7 three-pointers per game, which was 0.4 more than it averaged in road games (6.3). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 35.5% at home and 36.5% in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Oakland W 79-73 Value City Arena
11/10/2023 Texas A&M - Value City Arena
11/15/2023 Merrimack - Value City Arena
11/19/2023 Western Michigan - Value City Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.