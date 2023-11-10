How to Watch Ohio State vs. Texas A&M on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) battle the Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Value City Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Peacock.
Ohio State vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: Peacock
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
- Youngstown State vs Michigan (6:30 PM ET | November 10)
- Morehead State vs Purdue (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
Ohio State Stats Insights
- The Buckeyes made 46.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.5 percentage points higher than the Aggies allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
- Ohio State had a 12-11 straight-up record in games it shot better than 40.7% from the field.
- The Buckeyes were the 111th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Aggies finished 54th.
- Last year, the 72.5 points per game the Buckeyes put up were 6.0 more points than the Aggies allowed (66.5).
- Ohio State went 12-11 last season when scoring more than 66.5 points.
Ohio State Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last season, Ohio State posted 6.6 more points per game (74.7) than it did in away games (68.1).
- In 2022-23, the Buckeyes surrendered 63.0 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 76.3.
- Ohio State drained 6.7 three-pointers per game, which was 0.4 more than it averaged in road games (6.3). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 35.5% at home and 36.5% in away games.
Ohio State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Oakland
|W 79-73
|Value City Arena
|11/10/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|Value City Arena
|11/15/2023
|Merrimack
|-
|Value City Arena
|11/19/2023
|Western Michigan
|-
|Value City Arena
