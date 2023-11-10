The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) battle the Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Value City Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Peacock.

Ohio State vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: Peacock

Ohio State Stats Insights

The Buckeyes made 46.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.5 percentage points higher than the Aggies allowed to their opponents (40.7%).

Ohio State had a 12-11 straight-up record in games it shot better than 40.7% from the field.

The Buckeyes were the 111th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Aggies finished 54th.

Last year, the 72.5 points per game the Buckeyes put up were 6.0 more points than the Aggies allowed (66.5).

Ohio State went 12-11 last season when scoring more than 66.5 points.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last season, Ohio State posted 6.6 more points per game (74.7) than it did in away games (68.1).

In 2022-23, the Buckeyes surrendered 63.0 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 76.3.

Ohio State drained 6.7 three-pointers per game, which was 0.4 more than it averaged in road games (6.3). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 35.5% at home and 36.5% in away games.

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule