The Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) play the Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on Peacock.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Ohio State vs. Texas A&M matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Ohio State vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ohio State vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Texas A&M Moneyline BetMGM Ohio State (-1.5) 138.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Ohio State (-0.5) 138.5 -115 -104 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio State vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends (2022-23)

Ohio State put together a 13-18-0 record against the spread last season.

Buckeyes games hit the over 16 out of 31 times last season.

Texas A&M won 22 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 11 times.

Last year, 15 of the Aggies' games went over the point total.

Ohio State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Sportsbooks rate Ohio State much higher (39th in the country) than the computer rankings do (77th).

The implied probability of Ohio State winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.