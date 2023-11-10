The Week 11 college football schedule includes eight games with Sun Belt teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date key players and results from each completed game.

Southern Miss vs. Louisiana

Week 11 Sun Belt Results

Southern Miss 34 Louisiana 31

Pregame Favorite: Louisiana (-7.5)

Louisiana (-7.5) Pregame Total: 53

Southern Miss Leaders

Passing: Billy Wiles (8-for-13, 99 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Billy Wiles (8-for-13, 99 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Frank Gore Jr. (33 ATT, 158 YDS, 2 TDs)

Frank Gore Jr. (33 ATT, 158 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Jakarius Caston (7 TAR, 3 REC, 58 YDS, 1 TD)

Louisiana Leaders

Passing: Chandler Fields (24-for-38, 260 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Chandler Fields (24-for-38, 260 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Dre'lyn Washington (12 ATT, 82 YDS, 1 TD)

Dre'lyn Washington (12 ATT, 82 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Harvey Broussard (7 TAR, 5 REC, 77 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Louisiana Southern Miss 390 Total Yards 390 260 Passing Yards 161 130 Rushing Yards 229 2 Turnovers 2

Upcoming Week 11 Sun Belt Games

Old Dominion Monarchs at No. 25 Liberty Flames

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Williams Stadium

Williams Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Liberty (-13.5)

UConn Huskies at No. 21 James Madison Dukes

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: James Madison (-25.5)

Troy Trojans at UL Monroe Warhawks

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

JPS Field at Malone Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Troy (-21.5)

Appalachian State Mountaineers at Georgia State Panthers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Center Parc Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Georgia State (-2.5)

Texas State Bobcats at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Brooks Stadium

Brooks Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Texas State (-2.5)

Arkansas State Red Wolves at South Alabama Jaguars

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Hancock Whitney Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: South Alabama (-13.5)

Georgia Southern Eagles at Marshall Thundering Herd

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Joan C. Edwards Stadium TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Georgia Southern (-2.5)

