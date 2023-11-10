Friday's game between the West Virginia Mountaineers (1-0) and the Monmouth Hawks (0-1) at WVU Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-59 and heavily favors West Virginia to come out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

There is no line set for the matchup.

West Virginia vs. Monmouth Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

West Virginia vs. Monmouth Score Prediction

Prediction: West Virginia 70, Monmouth 59

Spread & Total Prediction for West Virginia vs. Monmouth

Computer Predicted Spread: West Virginia (-11.0)

West Virginia (-11.0) Computer Predicted Total: 129.5

West Virginia Performance Insights

West Virginia was 74th in the nation in points scored (76.0 per game) and 204th in points conceded (70.9) last season.

The Mountaineers collected 31.4 rebounds per game and gave up 29.0 boards last season, ranking 201st and 53rd, respectively, in the nation.

With 13.0 assists per game last year, West Virginia was 179th in college basketball.

Last season, the Mountaineers were 192nd in college basketball in 3-point makes (7.3 per game) and 132nd in 3-point percentage (35.0%).

West Virginia gave up 6.5 3-pointers per game and conceded 34.0% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 82nd and 199th, respectively, in the nation.

West Virginia attempted 36.3% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 63.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.1% of West Virginia's baskets were 3-pointers, and 71.9% were 2-pointers.

