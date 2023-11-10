The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-0) will play the Monmouth Hawks (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

West Virginia vs. Monmouth Game Information

West Virginia Top Players (2022-23)

Erik Stevenson: 15.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Tre Mitchell: 11.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Kedrian Johnson: 11.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Joe Toussaint: 9.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

9.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Emmitt Matthews Jr.: 10.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Monmouth Top Players (2022-23)

Myles Foster: 12.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Jack Collins: 10.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Klemen Vuga: 9.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK Tahron Allen: 8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jakari Spence: 4.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

West Virginia vs. Monmouth Stat Comparison (2022-23)

West Virginia Rank West Virginia AVG Monmouth AVG Monmouth Rank 74th 76 Points Scored 61.7 355th 204th 70.9 Points Allowed 74.7 306th 201st 31.4 Rebounds 29.8 288th 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th 192nd 7.3 3pt Made 4.1 362nd 179th 13 Assists 12 268th 235th 12.4 Turnovers 13.4 316th

