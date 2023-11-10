West Virginia vs. Monmouth November 10 Tickets & Start Time
The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-0) will play the Monmouth Hawks (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
West Virginia vs. Monmouth Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
West Virginia Top Players (2022-23)
- Erik Stevenson: 15.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tre Mitchell: 11.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kedrian Johnson: 11.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Joe Toussaint: 9.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Emmitt Matthews Jr.: 10.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Monmouth Top Players (2022-23)
- Myles Foster: 12.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jack Collins: 10.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Klemen Vuga: 9.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tahron Allen: 8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jakari Spence: 4.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
West Virginia vs. Monmouth Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|West Virginia Rank
|West Virginia AVG
|Monmouth AVG
|Monmouth Rank
|74th
|76
|Points Scored
|61.7
|355th
|204th
|70.9
|Points Allowed
|74.7
|306th
|201st
|31.4
|Rebounds
|29.8
|288th
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|109th
|192nd
|7.3
|3pt Made
|4.1
|362nd
|179th
|13
|Assists
|12
|268th
|235th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|13.4
|316th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.