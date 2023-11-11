Will Andrew Peeke score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Andrew Peeke score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Peeke 2022-23 stats and insights

In six of 80 games last season, Peeke scored -- but just one goal each time.

Peeke produced no points on the power play last season.

He took 1.1 shots per game, sinking 6.7% of them.

Red Wings 2022-23 defensive stats

The Red Wings ranked 22nd in goals against, giving up 275 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL play.

The Red Wings shut out opponents four times last season. They averaged 22.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Peeke recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:59 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 16:30 Away L 5-4 OT 10/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:10 Home L 4-2

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET

NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

