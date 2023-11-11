Cavaliers vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Golden State Warriors (6-3) hit the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers (3-5) as 4.5-point favorites on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSOH. The point total is set at 223.5 in the matchup.
Cavaliers vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSOH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Warriors
|-4.5
|223.5
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- Cleveland has played four games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 223.5 points.
- Cleveland has a 220.8-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 2.7 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Cleveland has covered the spread twice in eight opportunities this season.
- The Cavaliers have been victorious in one of the three contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Cleveland has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Cleveland has a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Cavaliers vs Warriors Additional Info
|Warriors vs Cavaliers Injury Report
|Warriors vs Cavaliers Prediction
|Warriors vs Cavaliers Players to Watch
|Warriors vs Cavaliers Odds/Over/Under
Cavaliers vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 223.5
|% of Games Over 223.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Warriors
|4
|44.4%
|114.9
|223.5
|110.1
|222.2
|227.2
|Cavaliers
|4
|50%
|108.6
|223.5
|112.1
|222.2
|221.1
Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends
- Cleveland's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .250. It is 1-3-0 ATS on its home court and 1-3-0 on the road.
- The Cavaliers' 108.6 points per game are only 1.5 fewer points than the 110.1 the Warriors give up.
- Cleveland is 1-4 against the spread and 2-3 overall when it scores more than 110.1 points.
Cavaliers vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cavaliers
|2-6
|1-1
|4-4
|Warriors
|5-4
|2-2
|3-6
Cavaliers vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Cavaliers
|Warriors
|108.6
|114.9
|26
|11
|1-4
|3-1
|2-3
|4-0
|112.1
|110.1
|14
|10
|2-3
|3-2
|3-2
|3-2
