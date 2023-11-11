Can we anticipate Emil Bemstrom scoring a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Detroit Red Wings at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Emil Bemstrom score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Bemstrom stats and insights

Bemstrom has scored in two of 10 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has attempted one shot in one game against the Red Wings this season, but has not scored.

He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Bemstrom's shooting percentage is 17.6%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 45 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.9 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Bemstrom recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:55 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 11:41 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:13 Away L 5-3 10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:37 Home L 2-0 10/26/2023 Canadiens 2 2 0 13:50 Away L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 12:02 Home L 3-2 OT 10/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:18 Away W 5-4 OT 10/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:42 Home W 3-1 10/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:37 Home L 4-0 10/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:27 Home L 4-2

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET

NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

