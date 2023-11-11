The Cleveland Cavaliers, Evan Mobley included, match up versus the Golden State Warriors on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.

Mobley, in his most recent action, had 22 points in a 128-120 loss to the Thunder.

If you'd like to make predictions on Mobley's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Evan Mobley Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-106)

Over 14.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (+106)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Warriors gave up 117.1 points per game last year, 21st in the NBA.

On the boards, the Warriors allowed 43.3 rebounds per game last year, 15th in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Warriors were ranked 15th in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 25.7 per contest.

Looking at three-point defense, the Warriors were 23rd in the league last season, conceding 12.9 makes per game.

Evan Mobley vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/5/2023 29 13 16 2 0 1 0

