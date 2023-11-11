The Cleveland Cavaliers, Georges Niang included, square off versus the Golden State Warriors on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.

Niang, in his most recent action, had seven points in a 128-120 loss to the Thunder.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Niang, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Georges Niang Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (+102)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Warriors were 21st in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 117.1 points per game.

The Warriors allowed 43.3 rebounds on average last year, 15th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Warriors allowed 25.7 per game last season, ranking them 15th in the league.

Looking at three-point defense, the Warriors were 23rd in the NBA last year, conceding 12.9 makes per game.

Georges Niang vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/5/2023 25 6 6 1 2 0 0

