Jack Roslovic and the Columbus Blue Jackets will face the Detroit Red Wings at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Roslovic's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jack Roslovic vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET

NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Roslovic Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Roslovic has averaged 15:32 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -5.

In two of 12 games this season, Roslovic has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Roslovic has a point in six of 12 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Roslovic has an assist in five of 12 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Roslovic goes over his points over/under is 48.8%, based on the odds.

Roslovic has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Roslovic Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have conceded 45 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +5.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 12 Games 4 8 Points 3 2 Goals 0 6 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.