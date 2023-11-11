In the upcoming contest versus the Detroit Red Wings, which begins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Jake Bean to light the lamp for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Jake Bean score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Bean stats and insights

In one of 13 games this season, Bean scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has taken three shots in one game against the Red Wings this season, but has not scored.

Bean has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 5.3% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have given up 45 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have one shutout, and they average 14.9 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Bean recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 18:49 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:49 Away L 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:23 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:44 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 5-3 10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:28 Home L 2-0 10/26/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:21 Away L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 15:04 Home L 3-2 OT 10/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:58 Away W 5-4 OT 10/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:06 Home W 3-1

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET

