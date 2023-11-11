Will Justin Danforth Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 11?
In the upcoming tilt versus the Detroit Red Wings, which begins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Justin Danforth to find the back of the net for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Justin Danforth score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Danforth stats and insights
- Danforth has scored in three of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Red Wings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Danforth has zero points on the power play.
- He has an 18.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On defense, the Red Wings are giving up 45 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.9 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Danforth recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:22
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|15:07
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:31
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:51
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|11:25
|Away
|L 5-3
|10/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:25
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/26/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:55
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|8:12
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|10/21/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|10:22
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|10/20/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|10:20
|Home
|W 3-1
Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET
