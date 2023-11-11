The Columbus Blue Jackets, Kirill Marchenko among them, meet the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, at Little Caesars Arena. Looking to bet on Marchenko's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kirill Marchenko vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET

NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +340)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marchenko Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Marchenko has a plus-minus rating of +3, while averaging 13:38 on the ice per game.

Marchenko has a goal in three of 11 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Marchenko has a point in six of 11 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Marchenko has an assist in three of 11 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Marchenko's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Marchenko going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 22.7%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Marchenko Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have given up 45 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 11 Games 2 7 Points 0 3 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.