Marshall vs. Georgia Southern: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The Georgia Southern Eagles (6-3) will face off against a fellow Sun Belt foe, the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The spread forecasts a close game, with the Eagles favored to win by 2.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 56.5 points.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Georgia Southern vs. Marshall matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Marshall vs. Georgia Southern Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Huntington, West Virginia
- Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium
Marshall vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Southern Moneyline
|Marshall Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia Southern (-2.5)
|56.5
|-140
|+115
|FanDuel
|Georgia Southern (-2.5)
|57.5
|-134
|+112
Marshall vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends
- Marshall has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this year.
- The Thundering Herd have not covered the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Georgia Southern is 4-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Eagles have been favored by 2.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.
