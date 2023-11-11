Oddsmakers project a close contest between Sun Belt foes when the Georgia Southern Eagles (6-3) visit the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Marshall is a 2.5-point underdogs. The point total is 56.5.

From an offensive standpoint, Georgia Southern ranks 29th in the FBS with 441.1 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 89th in total defense (394.3 yards allowed per contest). Marshall ranks 98th in the FBS with 22.9 points per game on offense, and it ranks 94th with 28.4 points allowed per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Marshall vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Joan C. Edwards Stadium TV Channel: NFL Network

Georgia Southern vs Marshall Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia Southern -2.5 -110 -110 56.5 -115 -105 -140 +115

Marshall Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Thundering Herd are gaining 235.7 yards per game (-118-worst in college football) and giving up 404.7 (93rd), ranking them among the worst teams offensively.

The Thundering Herd are putting up 8.0 points per game in their past three games (-122-worst in college football), and giving up 28.3 per game (-23-worst).

In its past three games, Marshall has thrown for 173.0 yards per game (-65-worst in the nation), and allowed 261.7 in the air (-83-worst).

The Thundering Herd are gaining 62.7 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-120-worst in college football), and giving up 143.0 per game (12th-worst).

The Thundering Herd are winless against the spread and 2-1 overall in their last three contests.

Marshall has not hit the over in its past three games.

Marshall Betting Records & Stats

Marshall is 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Thundering Herd have not covered the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Marshall games have gone over the point total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

Marshall has been listed as the underdog four times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

This season, Marshall has been at least a +115 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher leads Marshall with 1,948 yards on 186-of-287 passing with eight touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 176 rushing yards (19.6 ypg) on 102 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Rasheen Ali has rushed 149 times for 767 yards, with 11 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 19 catches for 155 yards and one touchdown.

Ethan Payne has collected 182 yards (on 48 carries).

Caleb Coombs' 273 receiving yards (30.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has 31 catches on 41 targets with two touchdowns.

Darryle Simmons has caught 23 passes and compiled 239 receiving yards (26.6 per game).

Jayden Harrison has racked up 237 reciving yards (26.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Sam Burton has racked up 4.5 sacks to lead the team, while also recording 2.0 TFL and 27 tackles.

Marshall's top-tackler, J.J. Roberts, has 51 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two interceptions this year.

Micah Abraham leads the team with three interceptions, while also collecting 18 tackles and three passes defended.

