When and Where is Michigan vs. Penn State?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Beaver Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Penn State 25, Michigan 24

Penn State 25, Michigan 24 Michigan has been favored on the moneyline a total of eight times this season, and they've won each of those games.

The Wolverines have played eight times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

Penn State lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Nittany Lions have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +170 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Wolverines have an implied win probability of 67.7%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Penn State (+4.5)



Penn State (+4.5) In eight Michigan games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Wolverines are 4-4 ATS when favored by 4.5 points or more this season.

Penn State owns a record of 6-2-0 against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (45.5)



Over (45.5) Michigan and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's over/under of 45.5 points five times this season.

There have been five Penn State games that have finished with a combined score over 45.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 80.9 points per game, 35.4 points more than the point total of 45.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.4 52.7 44 Implied Total AVG 39.9 44.4 32.3 ATS Record 4-4-0 1-4-0 3-0-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 2-3-0 3-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-0 5-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Penn State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.3 46.8 47.8 Implied Total AVG 33.6 36.8 30.5 ATS Record 6-2-0 3-1-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 3-1-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-0 4-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

