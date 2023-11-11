When the Ohio State Buckeyes match up with the Michigan State Spartans at 7:30 PM on Saturday, November 11, our projection system predicts the Buckeyes will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Ohio State vs. Michigan State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ohio State (-31.5) Under (47.5) Ohio State 40, Michigan State 3

Week 11 Big Ten Predictions

Ohio State Betting Info (2023)

The Buckeyes have four wins in eight games against the spread this year.

Ohio State is winless against the spread when it is 31.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

The Buckeyes have had one game (out of eight) hit the over this season.

Ohio State games have had an average of 54.9 points this season, 7.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Michigan State Betting Info (2023)

So far this season, the Spartans have compiled a 3-4-1 record against the spread.

Spartans games have gone over the point total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

The average over/under in Michigan State games this season is 3.1 fewer points than the point total of 47.5 for this outing.

Buckeyes vs. Spartans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ohio State 32.8 10.7 38.8 11.5 28 10 Michigan State 18.2 26.6 18.7 26.5 17.3 26.7

