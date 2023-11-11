Ohio State vs. Michigan State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0) will meet their Big Ten-rival, the Michigan State Spartans (3-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Ohio Stadium. The Spartans will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 31.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 47.5 points.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Ohio State vs. Michigan State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Ohio State vs. Michigan State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Columbus, Ohio
- Venue: Ohio Stadium
Ohio State vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio State Moneyline
|Michigan State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio State (-31.5)
|47.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Ohio State (-31.5)
|47.5
|-7000
|+2000
Ohio State vs. Michigan State Betting Trends
- Ohio State is 4-3-1 ATS this season.
- The Buckeyes have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 31.5-point favorites.
- Michigan State has put together a 3-4-1 ATS record so far this year.
Ohio State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+700
|Bet $100 to win $700
|To Win the Big Ten
|+165
|Bet $100 to win $165
