The Michigan State Spartans (3-6) are 31.5-point underdogs in a road Big Ten matchup against the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Ohio Stadium. The over/under is 47.5 in this matchup.

Ohio State ranks 46th in total offense this year (417.6 yards per game), but has been shining on defense, ranking fifth-best in the FBS with 417.6 yards allowed per game. Michigan State ranks 11th-worst in points per game (18.2), but it has been more effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 74th in the FBS with 26.6 points surrendered per contest.

Ohio State vs. Michigan State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Ohio State vs Michigan State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ohio State -31.5 100 -120 47.5 -105 -115 N/A N/A

Ohio State Recent Performance

From a defensive standpoint, the Buckeyes have been a top-25 unit over the last three games with 286.7 total yards surrendered per game (22nd-best). They haven't played as well on the offensive side of the ball, with 366.7 total yards per game (-61-worst).

While the Buckeyes have ranked 20th-worst in points per game over the last three contests (26.3), they rank 13th-best defensively (12.7 points allowed) over that period.

Looking at Ohio State's last three contests, it has posted 233.7 passing yards per game on offense (97th-ranked) and has allowed 161.7 passing yards per game on defense (45th-ranked).

The Buckeyes have been a bottom-25 rushing offense over their last three contests, registering 133 rushing yards per game over that stretch (-19-worst). They've been better on defense, allowing 125 rushing yards per contest (85th-ranked).

Over their last three contests, the Buckeyes have two wins against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

Ohio State's past three contests have not hit the over.

Week 11 Big Ten Betting Trends

Ohio State Betting Records & Stats

Ohio State has a 4-3-1 record against the spread this season.

The Buckeyes have not covered the spread when favored by 31.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

One of Ohio State's eight games with a set total has hit the over (12.5%).

Ohio State has been favored on the moneyline a total of seven times this season, and they've won each of those games.

Ohio State has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Buckeyes have an implied win probability of 0.0%.

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has 2,352 passing yards for Ohio State, completing 65% of his passes and tossing 17 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, TreVeyon Henderson, has carried the ball 90 times for 585 yards (65 per game), scoring seven times. He's also caught 12 passes for 170 yards.

This season, DeaMonte Trayanum has carried the ball 68 times for 276 yards (30.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s leads his squad with 914 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 52 receptions (out of 93 targets) and scored 10 touchdowns.

Cade Stover has hauled in 27 receptions totaling 429 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Emeka Egbuka has a total of 332 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 26 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

J.T. Tuimoloau paces the team with four sacks, and also has three TFL and 27 tackles.

Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State's top tackler, has 69 tackles, one TFL, and one sack this year.

Josh Proctor has a team-high one interception to go along with 33 tackles, two TFL, and one pass defended.

