The Detroit Red Wings (7-5-2) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-6-3), who have lost three in a row, on Saturday, November 11 at 1:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Blue Jackets' offense has totaled 25 goals over their past 10 outings, while their defense has allowed 32 goals. They have had 30 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored four goals (13.3%). They are 3-5-2 over those games.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Saturday's hockey action.

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this game expects a final tally of Red Wings 4, Blue Jackets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (-160)

Red Wings (-160) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Red Wings (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets have a record of 4-6-3 this season and are 1-3-4 in overtime contests.

In the five games Columbus has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up five points.

This season the Blue Jackets recorded just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Columbus has one point (0-2-1) in three games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

The Blue Jackets have scored at least three goals seven times, earning 10 points from those matchups (4-1-2).

Columbus has scored a lone power-play goal in four games this season and has recorded six points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Columbus has posted a record of 1-2-2 (four points).

The Blue Jackets have been outshot by opponents eight times this season, and earned seven points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Red Wings Rank Red Wings AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 7th 3.57 Goals Scored 2.62 26th 17th 3.21 Goals Allowed 3.38 21st 17th 30.6 Shots 31.2 15th 16th 30.6 Shots Allowed 32.9 26th 9th 23.33% Power Play % 14.29% 25th 18th 77.78% Penalty Kill % 87.5% 5th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET

NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.