Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 11
The Detroit Red Wings (7-5-2) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-6-3), who have lost three in a row, on Saturday, November 11 at 1:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET.
The Blue Jackets' offense has totaled 25 goals over their past 10 outings, while their defense has allowed 32 goals. They have had 30 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored four goals (13.3%). They are 3-5-2 over those games.
Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Saturday's hockey action.
Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this game expects a final tally of Red Wings 4, Blue Jackets 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (-160)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Red Wings (-1.5)
Blue Jackets Splits and Trends
- The Blue Jackets have a record of 4-6-3 this season and are 1-3-4 in overtime contests.
- In the five games Columbus has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up five points.
- This season the Blue Jackets recorded just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.
- Columbus has one point (0-2-1) in three games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.
- The Blue Jackets have scored at least three goals seven times, earning 10 points from those matchups (4-1-2).
- Columbus has scored a lone power-play goal in four games this season and has recorded six points from those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Columbus has posted a record of 1-2-2 (four points).
- The Blue Jackets have been outshot by opponents eight times this season, and earned seven points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Red Wings Rank
|Red Wings AVG
|Blue Jackets AVG
|Blue Jackets Rank
|7th
|3.57
|Goals Scored
|2.62
|26th
|17th
|3.21
|Goals Allowed
|3.38
|21st
|17th
|30.6
|Shots
|31.2
|15th
|16th
|30.6
|Shots Allowed
|32.9
|26th
|9th
|23.33%
|Power Play %
|14.29%
|25th
|18th
|77.78%
|Penalty Kill %
|87.5%
|5th
Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
