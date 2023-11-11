Will Sean Kuraly Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 11?
Should you wager on Sean Kuraly to score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Detroit Red Wings face off on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Sean Kuraly score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Kuraly stats and insights
- In three of 13 games this season, Kuraly has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has taken two shots in one game versus the Red Wings this season, but has not scored.
- Kuraly has no points on the power play.
- Kuraly's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Red Wings are conceding 45 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.9 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Kuraly recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|13:40
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|16:00
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:37
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|13:14
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|13:11
|Away
|L 5-3
|10/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|12:04
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/26/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:36
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|10:58
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|10/21/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:57
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|10/20/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|11:05
|Home
|W 3-1
Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
