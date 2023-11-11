The No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners (7-2) will meet a fellow Big 12 opponent, the West Virginia Mountaineers (6-3) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Mountaineers are notable underdogs in this one, with the spread sitting at 12.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 58.5 points.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Oklahoma vs. West Virginia matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oklahoma Moneyline West Virginia Moneyline BetMGM Oklahoma (-12.5) 58.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Oklahoma (-12.5) 58.5 -530 +390 Bet on this game with FanDuel

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends

West Virginia has put together a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 12.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Oklahoma is 6-3-0 ATS this season.

The Sooners have been favored by 12.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in five of those games.

West Virginia 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Big 12 +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

