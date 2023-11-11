Zachary Werenski and the Columbus Blue Jackets will face the Detroit Red Wings at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. Looking to bet on Werenski's props versus the Red Wings? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Zachary Werenski vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET

NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Werenski Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Werenski has a plus-minus of -4, while averaging 23:35 on the ice per game.

Werenski has a goal in one of his 11 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In five of 11 games this year, Werenski has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Werenski has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 11 games played.

Werenski has an implied probability of 47.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Werenski going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Werenski Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 45 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +5.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.