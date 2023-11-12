For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New York Rangers on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, is Adam Boqvist a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Adam Boqvist score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Boqvist 2022-23 stats and insights

In four of 46 games last season, Boqvist scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

Boqvist picked up nine assists on the power play.

He took 1.2 shots per game, sinking 7.4% of them.

Rangers 2022-23 defensive stats

The Rangers gave up 216 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Rangers shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 24.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Boqvist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:49 Away L 5-4 10/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:32 Home L 4-0 10/14/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:43 Home W 5-3

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

