Can we expect Alexandre Texier finding the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets face off with the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alexandre Texier score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Texier stats and insights

In two of 14 games this season, Texier has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Rangers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

Texier has picked up one assist on the power play.

Texier averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have allowed 27 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), the least in the NHL.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Texier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:51 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:53 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 14:37 Away L 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:08 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:40 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:50 Away L 5-3 10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:29 Home L 2-0 10/26/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:35 Away L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:03 Home L 3-2 OT 10/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:14 Away W 5-4 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.