Should you bet on Amari Cooper finding his way into the end zone in the Cleveland Browns' upcoming Week 10 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Amari Cooper score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Cooper has reeled in 35 throws and leads his squad with 617 yards receiving plus two TDs. He has been targeted 63 times.

Cooper has had a touchdown catch in two of eight games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Amari Cooper Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 7 3 37 0 Week 2 @Steelers 10 7 90 0 Week 3 Titans 8 7 116 1 Week 4 Ravens 6 1 16 0 Week 6 49ers 8 4 108 0 Week 7 @Colts 8 2 22 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 11 6 89 0 Week 9 Cardinals 5 5 139 1

