The New York Rangers (10-2-1) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-7-3) -- who've lost four in a row -- on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can tune in to watch the Rangers try to knock off the the Blue Jackets on ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blue Jackets vs Rangers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/14/2023 Blue Jackets Rangers 5-3 CBJ

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets' total of 49 goals allowed (3.5 per game) is 22nd in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets' 38 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 25th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have secured 55.0% of the possible points with a 3-5-2 record.

Defensively, the Blue Jackets have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 29 goals over that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Ivan Provorov 14 0 9 9 8 3 - Boone Jenner 14 7 2 9 5 8 57.6% Jack Roslovic 13 2 6 8 6 11 25% Adam Fantilli 14 3 5 8 4 8 40.8% Kirill Marchenko 12 3 5 8 2 6 33.3%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have conceded 27 total goals (just 2.1 per game), the fewest in league play.

The Rangers rank 17th in the league with 43 goals scored (3.3 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Rangers have gone 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Rangers have allowed 20 goals (2.0 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that span.

Rangers Key Players