Sunday's NHL lineup features a matchup between the heavily favored New York Rangers (10-2-1) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-7-3) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. The Rangers are -300 on the moneyline to win at home against the Blue Jackets (+230) in the game, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH.

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers Betting Trends

New York and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in four of 13 games this season.

The Rangers are 10-2 when favored on the moneyline this season.

This season the Blue Jackets have four wins in the 12 games in which they've been an underdog.

New York has never played a game this season shorter than -300 moneyline odds.

Columbus has not played with moneyline odds of +230 or longer once this season.

Blue Jackets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-1-1 6-4 3-7-0 5.9 3.3 2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-1-1 3.3 2 12 37.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-5-2 7-3 6-4-0 6.5 2.9 3.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-5-2 2.9 3.3 4 13.8% Record as ML Favorite 8-1 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-7 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

