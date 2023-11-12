Baltimore (7-2) rides a four-game winning streak into a matchup with Cleveland (5-3) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under is set at 38 in the contest.

This week's game that pits the Ravens against the Browns is a great opportunity to place some live bets while you watch the action. Keep reading for relevant stats and numbers to help you make the correct calls.

Browns vs. Ravens Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Browns have been leading after the first quarter in two games, have been losing after the first quarter in four games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in two games .

The Ravens have led after the first quarter in seven games and have been tied after the first quarter in two games.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 6.9 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 1.4 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Browns have been outscored in the second quarter two times and won six times in eight games this year.

The Ravens have won the second quarter in six games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in two games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 8.9 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 2.8 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of eight games this year, the Browns have outscored their opponent in the third quarter five times, been outscored one time, and been knotted up two times.

In nine games this season, the Ravens have outscored their opponent in the third quarter five times, lost one time, and tied three times.

On offense, Baltimore is averaging 6.2 points in the third quarter (fourth-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 2.2 points on average in the third quarter (sixth-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

The Browns have won the fourth quarter in four games this season. Meanwhile, they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in four games.

The Ravens have won the fourth quarter in three games this season, lost that quarter in four games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 5.3 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 6.2 points on average in that quarter.

Browns vs. Ravens Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Browns have been winning after the first half in four games this season. The team has trailed after the first half in four games.

At the end of the first half, the Ravens have led eight times (7-1 in those games) and have been behind one time (0-1).

2nd Half

So far this season, the Browns have outscored their opponent in the second half in five games, and they've lost the second half in three games.

In nine games this season, the Ravens have outscored their opponent in the second half four times (4-0 record in those games), been outscored three times (1-2), and tied two times (2-0).

Baltimore's offense is averaging 11.6 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 8.4 points on average in the second half.

