One of the best quarterbacks in football will be on display when Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Jerome Ford Touchdown Odds

Ford Odds to Score First TD: +1100

Ford Odds to Score Anytime TD: +500

Gus Edwards Touchdown Odds

Edwards Odds to Score First TD: +500

Edwards Odds to Score Anytime TD: +260

More Browns Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds David Njoku - - 32.5 (-113) Kareem Hunt - 27.5 (-113) 6.5 (-113) Deshaun Watson 189.5 (-113) 19.5 (-113) - Amari Cooper - - 56.5 (-113) Jerome Ford - 38.5 (-113) 14.5 (-113) Elijah Moore - - 30.5 (-113)

More Ravens Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Mark Andrews - - 46.5 (-113) Rashod Bateman - - 20.5 (-113) Odell Beckham Jr. - - 30.5 (-113) Gus Edwards - 41.5 (-113) - Zay Flowers - - 42.5 (-113) Lamar Jackson 201.5 (-113) 40.5 (-113) - Keaton Mitchell - 22.5 (-113) -

