Going into their game against the Baltimore Ravens (7-2), the Cleveland Browns (5-3) are keeping their eye on 10 players on the injury report. The game starts at 1:00 PM on Sunday, November 12 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Watch the Browns in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Browns' last game was a 27-0 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

The Ravens played the Seattle Seahawks in their most recent game, winning 37-3.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Pierre Strong Jr. RB Hamstring Questionable Marquise Goodwin WR Concussion Out Grant Delpit S Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Alex Wright DE Knee Limited Participation In Practice Ogbonnia Okoronkwo DE Groin Limited Participation In Practice Greg Newsome II CB Groin Questionable David Bell WR Knee Out David Njoku TE Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Dawand Jones OT Knee Out Nick Harris C Toe Full Participation In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Baltimore Ravens Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Morgan Moses OT Shoulder Questionable Marcus Williams S Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Michael Pierce NT Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Jalyn Armour-Davis CB Illness Questionable Marlon Humphrey CB Hamstring Questionable Rashod Bateman WR Back Limited Participation In Practice Keaton Mitchell RB Hamstring Questionable Odell Beckham Jr. WR NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Other Week 10 Injury Reports

Browns vs. Ravens Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Ravens or the Browns with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Browns Season Insights

The Browns have been keeping opposing offenses in check on defense, surrendering only 234.8 total yards per game (best). On offense, they rank 18th by racking up 328.3 total yards per game.

The Browns have been dominant on defense, giving up only 17.4 points per game (third-best). On offense, they rank 14th by putting up 22.6 points per game.

The Browns rank fourth-worst in passing yards per game on offense (184.1), but at least they've been shutting down opposing offenses on the other side of the ball, ranking best in passing yards surrendered per game (145.0).

Cleveland's run defense ranks sixth in the NFL with 89.8 rushing yards allowed per game, but it has been carried by its offense, which ranks third-best by putting up 144.1 rushing yards per contest.

At -4, the Browns own the 23rd-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with 13 forced turnovers (ninth in NFL) and 17 turnovers committed (29th in NFL).

Browns vs. Ravens Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Ravens (-6.5)

Ravens (-6.5) Moneyline: Ravens (-275), Browns (+220)

Ravens (-275), Browns (+220) Total: 38 points

Sign up to live bet on the Ravens-Browns matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.