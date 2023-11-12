How to Watch Browns vs. Ravens on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 10
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Cleveland Browns (5-3) visit a streaking Baltimore Ravens (7-2) squad on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens have won four games in a row.
In the article below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to live stream this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Ravens vs. Browns
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: FOX
Browns Insights
- The Browns average 22.6 points per game, 8.8 more than the Ravens surrender (13.8).
- The Browns collect 328.3 yards per game, 65.7 more yards than the 262.6 the Ravens allow.
- This season Cleveland piles up 144.1 rushing yards per game, 52.2 more than Baltimore allows (91.9).
- This year the Browns have turned the ball over 17 times, four more than the Ravens' takeaways (13).
Browns Away Performance
- The Browns' average points scored (27) and conceded (29.3) in away games are both higher than their overall averages of 22.6 and 17.4, respectively.
- The Browns accumulate 369.7 yards per game on the road (41.4 more than their overall average), and give up 357.7 in road games (122.9 more than overall).
- In road games, Cleveland accumulates 202 passing yards per game and concedes 245.3. That's more than it gains (184.1) and allows (145) overall.
- On the road, the Browns rack up 167.7 rushing yards per game and concede 112.3. That's more than they gain (144.1) and allow (89.8) overall.
- The Browns' offensive third-down percentage (31.9%) and defensive third-down percentage (36.6%) on the road are both higher than their overall averages of 31.7% and 26%, respectively.
Browns Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/22/2023
|at Indianapolis
|W 39-38
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|at Seattle
|L 24-20
|FOX
|11/5/2023
|Arizona
|W 27-0
|CBS
|11/12/2023
|at Baltimore
|-
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|CBS
|11/26/2023
|at Denver
|-
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|at Los Angeles
|-
|FOX
